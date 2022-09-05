Flooding continues across the Tri-State

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Butler Co. until 7 a.m. Radar estimates more than six inches of rain reported in the last 12 hours. Any additional rain this morning will cause flooding.

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY: Dearborn & Hamilton Co. until 5:45 a.m. More than three inches of rain reported in the last 12 hours. The flood risk continues.

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY: Butler & Warren Co. until 7 a.m. Flooding is likely due to high rain rates.

FLOOD WATCH: Entire Tri-State until 11 p.m.

The Tri-State has been hit with multiple days of heavy rain. Multiple reports of flooding have been reported throughout the weekend, with more rain on the way. Most of the rain this morning is north of the Ohio River. Heavy rain in some spots is falling at 7 inches per hour. This is why the entire Tri-State is under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. We are seeing a couple of lightning strikes. The rain becomes lighter around 5 a.m. Most of us will see a break around 7 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few moments before noon where will see some sunshine, but don't expect that to last all day. Similar to the weekend, expect showers and thunderstorms to pop up in the afternoon and evening. There could be localized flooding. Today's highs make it to the mid 70s.

We'll still see a few showers tonight but with less intensity for most of us. This is also why the Flood Watch will end at 11 p.m. Lows tonight fall to the mid 60s with the possibility of morning fog developing. Rain chances stick around for Tuesday but much less, in comparison to Monday. Tuesday's highs will reach the upper 70s.

We'll see a small chance for rain Wednesday with even smaller chances Thursday and Friday. Rain is in the forecast for the weekend. Highs will eventually return to the low to near mid 80s.

LABOR DAY

Flooding possible

On & off showers

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Showers ending

Patchy fog

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Few showers

Muggy

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Couple showers

Fog possible

Low: 65

