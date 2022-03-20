First day of Spring bring lots of sunshine

IT'S SPRING (official start time 11:33a.m.)!

Light showers are still lingering for the eastern half of the Tri-State. We'll see these clear up before sunrise. The morning will be partly cloudy, turning mostly clear before noon. Morning temperatures are in the 40s. Expect highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows tonight are mild. Temperatures only drop to the lower 40s.

Monday is another will also see quiet weather. Expect a mostly clear sky with much warmer highs. Temperatures across the Tri-State reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds increase overnight.

Rain begins Tuesday afternoon. It will become more scattered in the evening and picks back up overnight. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. That rain carries over into Wednesday morning and becomes isolated throughout the day. Highs for Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.

After the rain, our temperatures return to seasonal with highs in the low to mid 50s to end the week.

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Not as cold

Low: 41

MONDAY:

Mostly clear

Much warmer

High: 70

MONDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds

Mild night

Low: 49

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts