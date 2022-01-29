Feeling close to zero aross the Tri-State

There is still plenty of snow left on the ground. Our temperatures are not going to get above freezing today. The main story today is the dangerously cold temperatures. Morning temperatures are starting in the teens and single digits but feeling closer to zero and below. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 20s.

Tonight is partly cloudy and quiet. We'll be a lot warmer with lows in the mid to upper teens. Sunday morning starts off quiet and cold. We'll eventually warm up to the mid to upper 30s with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures continue to warm throughout next week. We'll eventually see highs close to 50 by Tuesday and Wednesday. That's also when we'll see our next chance for rain. Temperatures will drop quickly Thursday with the chance for a wintry mix.

SATURDAY:

AM wind chills near 0

Partly cloudy

High: 27

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 18

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Much Warmer

High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 22

==========

