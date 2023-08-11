Easy Friday forecast before weekend storm chances

We are off to a nice start to the day with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It's a little sticky outside but nothing overwhelming.

We'll see a partly cloudy sky today and more seasonal temperatures. Highs increase to 86 this afternoon. No rain is expected so we are good to go for your outdoor plans, including the Bengals pre-season game this evening at 7 p.m. The kickoff temperature will be at 82 degrees and cooling to 76 by 10 p.m.

The arrival of rain has slowed down a little bit, meaning we shouldn't see any showers now until Saturday morning. There's a scattered chance for showers and storms Saturday morning and only an isolated chance remaining in the afternoon. Temperatures will again be warm tomorrow at 88 and it will be more humid. It will feel like the low 90s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry but I am seeing some signs of rain potentially sneaking in that day. So check back for updates on the forecast. If rain doesn't materialize, we are looking at highs in the upper 80s.

The next best chance for showers and storms will come in on Monday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer, sticky

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Rain chances closer to daybreak

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Spotty storm chance

High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight rain chance

High: 88

