Early storms fade, back to heat and sunshine

We heard some rumbles of thunder overnight as a cold front moves through the area and produced isolated thunderstorms. This front isn't bringing a big change in the forecast as of it, it's still going to be warm today.

Temperatures start in the mid 60s and the sky will be partly cloudy as the sun rises. We'll warm to 77 by noon and then up to 83 for a high by 3 p.m. Expect to see a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon hours.

Wednesday brings another warm day with highs in the low 80s.

Clouds will return on Thursday as our next frontal system starts to push some moisture our way. It will take a few days to get into rain chances, but cloud cover will be noticeable. Thursday brings a high of 80. When the Bengals take on the Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium at 8:20 p.m., it will be dry with a kick off temperature of 69 degrees.

The work week ends with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast currently looks dry for Friday night football games.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Clouds decrease

Back to a mostly sunny sky

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm again

High: 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 58

