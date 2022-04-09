Early a.m. snow showers, warmup on the way

We have a few isolated showers on radar this morning. These are expected to turn into a few isolated snow showers. This does not appear to last very long as it will quickly turn back to isolated rain showers by late morning. Morning temperatures are starting off in the mid 30s. It will remain mostly cloudy with smaller rain chances for the afternoon. Highs will only rise to the mid 40s.

A FREEZE WATCH starts tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip below freezing tonight. This is a heads up for anyone with sensitive outdoor plants or crops. Tonight, will also be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

The warmer weather finally returns Sunday! Expect a mostly clear sky with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain returns Monday morning and again for Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will also be in the 60s.

For Opening Day, there is a small chance for rain. It does not look like a washout, but there is a chance for a couple of showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Mild temperatures and rain continue for Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY

Morning snow showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 45

SATURDAY NIGHT

Freeze Watch

Partly cloudy

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Mostly clear

Warmer

High: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Mild

Low: 51

