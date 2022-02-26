Dry weekend, warmup on the way

Morning temperatures are starting in the mid to upper 20s but feeling like we're in the teens in low 20s. We'll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 20s.

Sunday is partly cloudy as well and slightly warmer. Highs will make it to the upper 40s. Sunday's temperatures will be closer to average for this time of the year.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we're in for a warm and dry trend. Temperature will climb to the 50s by Tuesday, in the 60s by Friday. Our next chance of rain doesn't come until next weekend.

SATURDAY:

Cold start

Partly cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Seasonal

Low: 26

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 49

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 25

==========

