Day 6 of the heat wave, poor air quality

Heat index near 100°
Posted at 3:25 AM, Jun 21, 2024

Here's the short list of what you need to know:

  • Heat Advisory continues through Saturday evening
  • Air Quality alert extended for Friday
  • Still feels like 100 degrees

Yes, the story continues of heat, humidity and little to no rainfall. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. While we could see a pop-up shower and storm in the peak heat of the day, the chance is rather low. Most pop-ups should be north of I-70 today.
Saturday's forecast will be a repeat, high of 95, feels like 100 degrees and mostly sunny.

Sunday is finally the day where things start to change in the Ohio Valley. It will still be hot and humid with a high near 90. But clouds are building and we'll eventually see showers and storms returning to the area. The exact timing of showers and storms is still a little murky, so continue checking back for updates.

As of Friday morning, some weather models are showing a line of showers and storms Saturday night in Illinois and Indiana arriving locally to the Tri-State on Sunday morning as a broken line of storms to start the day. Then, additional showers and storms redevelop in the afternoon, mainly after 4 p.m.

Sunday morning rain possible
But this cold front will knock down the temperature a little bit but also bring down humidity a little bit. Monday we'll top out at 88 with a partly cloudy sky and lower levels of humidity.

MORNING RUSH
Warm and hazy
Humid
Low: 77

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and humid
High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Hazy
Low: 72

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and humid
Low: 95

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Very warm
Low: 71

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Afternoon/evening storms
High: 89

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

