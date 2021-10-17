Crisp start for Sunday morning

Two tornadoes are confirmed in the Tri-State from Friday night/early Saturday morning. There was an EF0 confirmed 7 miles SW of Hillsboro. The second tornado is an EF1 that started 3 miles north of Hillsboro.

Sunday morning starts off crisp and cool. Temperatures across the Tri-State are in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning. We'll stay quiet today as we rise to a high of 65. We'll see mostly clear skies.

Sunday night will be on the cooler side with lows in the low 40s. Morning lows will gradually rise throughout the week.

Monday's highs will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Our temperatures warm up to the low 70s by the middle of the week. Next best chance for rain is Thursday.

SUNDAY:

Cool start

Mostly sunny

High: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cooler

Partly cloudy

Low: 43

MONDAY:

Crisp start

Slightly warmer

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 44

==========

