Cool start for Game Day

We're off to a cool start for the weekend, but our temperatures will be warmer. Morning temperatures start in the 20s and 30s.

Game Day forecast looks great! By noon we'll be in the mid 40s and for the afternoon we'll be in the mid 50s. No rain is expected!

Overnight lows will be a tad warmer than the past couple of nights. Lows will drop to the mid 30s.

We're back in the 60s for Sunday with mostly sunny skies for the Bengals and FC Cincinnati games.

Temperatures next week will gradually warm into the 60s with chances of rain by midweek. We're on track to get some really cold air by this time next weekend.

GAME DAY TEMPS

9 AM: low 30s

Noon: mid 40s

High: 56

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

A tad warmer

Low: 36

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 62

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear

Seasonal

Low: 41

