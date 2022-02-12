Colder weekend with chances for snow

We're off to a quiet and cloudy start. Our temperatures will gradually drop throughout the morning. We're starting off in mid 30s. We'll see a dip to the upper 20s by mid-morning, then warming up to the low 30s in the afternoon. There is a chance to see snow flurries and light snow showers for late morning and throughout the afternoon. This does not look to be anything major.

Tonight, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows dipping in the teens. Sunday morning starts off quiet. By the afternoon, we can expect a slight chance for snow showers. Any accumulation hat does occur, is expected to stay below half an inch. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers taper off by early Sunday night. Lows drop to the teens, again.

Heading into next week, we're looking at a gradual warmup each day. By Wednesday, we're looking at rising back to the 50s! There is also a decent chance for rain returning to the Tri-State late Wednesday into Thursday. After that, temperatures will return to seasonal.

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Afternoon flurries

High: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 16

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon snow showers

High: 29

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 13

