Cold front brings scattered storms

Our latest cold front will move through the Ohio Valley today and this is bringing a chance for showers and storms but thankfully our risk for severe weather is low this time around.
Thursday morning starts with muggy conditions as temperatures sit in the mid to low 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. We are starting to see some isolated showers already developing to the west in Indiana so isolated showers moving into our area can be expected during the pre-dawn time frame.
Scattered showers and isolated storms will dot the radar for the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be warm, topping out at 87 and the very humid air remains. While severe weather is not expected today, our storm activity still could bring downpours, frequent lightning and potentially a few gusty winds.
Showers will fade by 6 p.m. for the majority of our area. Overnight, temperatures then drop into the mid 60s for a milder night with a partly cloudy sky.
Friday will be a nice change in comfort here in the Tri-State. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky and it won't feel as humid outside. The day should be nice and dry.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Isolated storms
Low: 74
THURSDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
High: 87
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as warm
Low: 65
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 63
