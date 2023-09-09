Cloudy with a small rain chance to start the weekend

Waking up this morning temperatures are in the low 60s and it feels very comfortable out. While most of us stay dry all day, a few showers are going to be possible and that starts this morning.

Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 70s to the low 80s and still without any humidity.

Sunday looks great for any outdoor plans. If you're heading up to Cleveland for the game, it will be much cooler. Temps hover around 70 and could be windy at times with a chance for rain as well.

The next best chance for rain is Tuesday and Wednesday next week as a cold front passes through the area. Behind it, temperatures will slide into the mid to upper 70s for a stretch of time!

THIS MORNING

Mostly cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Dry and mild

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

High: 80

