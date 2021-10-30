Cloudy Saturday, sun returns soon

Saturday starts cloudy and remains cloudy. Expect a few light showers for the first half of the day and becoming less by the evening. Our highs will be in the upper 50s. Tonight we'll see some partial clearing with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday's forecast looks a lot better! We'll see more sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Conditions look great for the Flying Pig/Queen Bee and Halloween.

Who's ready for cold weather?? We'll get a taste of it next week. Expect to see lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s in the middle of next week.

SATURDAY

Overcast sky

Isolated showers

High: 58

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 47

HALLOWEEN

Partly cloudy

Ideal Fall day

High: 61

HALLOWEEN NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slightly cooler

Low: 40

