Cloudy Saturday, sun returns soon

Saturday starts cloudy and remains cloudy. Expect a few light showers for the first half of the day and becoming less by the evening. Our highs will be in the upper 50s. Tonight we'll see some partial clearing with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday's forecast looks a lot better! We'll see more sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Conditions look great for the Flying Pig/Queen Bee and Halloween.
Who's ready for cold weather?? We'll get a taste of it next week. Expect to see lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s in the middle of next week.
SATURDAY
Overcast sky
Isolated showers
High: 58
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
Low: 47
HALLOWEEN
Partly cloudy
Ideal Fall day
High: 61
HALLOWEEN NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slightly cooler
Low: 40
==========
==========