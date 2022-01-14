Cloudy end to the work week before snow chances

Snow is still on tap for the weekend! We are still looking at a quick, minor chance Saturday morning and then light accumulating snow on Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

Friday is another cloudy forecast. Temperatures start in the low 30s and only warm to 38 this afternoon. Northeast winds are filtering in colder air.

The large area of low pressure that is a winter storm for many in the eastern half of of the US will be on the move tonight. The warm front ahead of the system will move through our area between 3-9 a.m., bringing a brief snow chance. Most towns won't see any accumulation but a quick dusting cannot be ruled out.

Jennifer Ketchmark Saturday brief snow chance



The rest of Saturday is mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 32. The Bengals game is mostly cloudy with no snow issues. Wind chills are worth mentioning as they start around 22 at kickoff and drop to 15 at the end of the 4th quarter.

Jennifer ketchmark Bengals Playoff Forecast latest



Let's dive into Sunday, our latest 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

TIMING: The morning hours will be snow free and roads will be just fine. If you are wanting to get any travel done without snow, aim for prior to 2 p.m. Snow spreads from south to north which means Northern Kentucky will see snow first and light accumulations on the roads by 4-5 p.m. A large portion of the area will see snow falling by 4-6 p.m. If you live to the north, just know that your travel issues will happen later Sunday afternoon and evening, meaning a lot more time in the day with decent travel conditions.

IMPACT: The fact that this is happening on a Sunday leading into a holiday Monday is a good thing. This limits the number of cars on the roads. In general, expect snow covered roads, especially east of I-75 by 3-4 p.m. and snow should fall up till around midnight. No snow is expected Monday morning but leftover travel issues will remain on secondary and rural roads.

CONFIDENCE: The weather models continue to wobble from west to east with this snowfall. It's very possible that our totals may need to adjust a little between now and Sunday, but the story to take away is the better chance for snow to the east yet again. We are also watching a small chance for rain mixing in on Sunday, but that will be a minor element.

TOTALS: Current thinking is that snow totals will range from nearly nothing to the west up to 5" to the east. The cutoff with this system could end up being very sharp. Cincinnati is once again on the cusp of either getting snow or potentially not. That is why we continue to monitor this closely.

Jennifer Ketchmark SUNDAY SNOW PROJECTION



MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Areas of fog

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Cloudy sky

Cooler

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy sky

Quick, light snow chance

Low: 24

SATURDAY

Early morning snow chance

Mostly cloudy and chilly

High: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Chilly, dry

Low: 20

SUNDAY

Cloudy morning

Afternoon and evening snow

High: 37

