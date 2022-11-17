Clouds hold on to give us another dreary day

We are still locked in the clouds and the cold air for yet another day. But unlike yesterday, we shouldn't see snow showers this time. Cincinnati ended up to 0.3" of snow, putting us at 1.5" of snow for the month.

Thursday morning starts with an overcast sky and temperatures in the upper 20s. The breeze is making it feel closer to 20 degrees.

The sky is overcast through the afternoon before turning mostly cloudy. We'll only warm to 36 this afternoon but wind chills will be closer to 27 degrees.

Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy as well with a high of 33. Once you factor in the west wind at 10 mph, it's going to feel closer to 22 degrees outside!

And then the cold air really takes hold for the weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper teens for Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. Winds will be breeze at times so we are looking at wind chills each of these mornings between 8-12 degrees! This will be the coldest air we've yet to see for the fall season.

WCPO Saturday morning lows



But at least we'll get back to sunshine this weekend! Temperatures rebound a bit next week, returns to the mid to low 50s through Thanksgiving Day.

Jennifer Ketchmark Seasonal averages for mid November



MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Chilly

Low: 28

THURSDAY

Overcast

To mostly cloudy

High: 36

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 26

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly, feels like 22

High: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 17

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

