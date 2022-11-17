Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clouds hold on to give us another dreary day

Wind chills dip into the 20s
roebling_bridge_cloudy.jpg
Tyson Thorp
The Roebling Suspension Bridge on a cloudy day.
roebling_bridge_cloudy.jpg
Posted at 3:21 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 03:21:46-05

We are still locked in the clouds and the cold air for yet another day. But unlike yesterday, we shouldn't see snow showers this time. Cincinnati ended up to 0.3" of snow, putting us at 1.5" of snow for the month.

Thursday morning starts with an overcast sky and temperatures in the upper 20s. The breeze is making it feel closer to 20 degrees.

The sky is overcast through the afternoon before turning mostly cloudy. We'll only warm to 36 this afternoon but wind chills will be closer to 27 degrees.

Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy as well with a high of 33. Once you factor in the west wind at 10 mph, it's going to feel closer to 22 degrees outside!

And then the cold air really takes hold for the weekend. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper teens for Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. Winds will be breeze at times so we are looking at wind chills each of these mornings between 8-12 degrees! This will be the coldest air we've yet to see for the fall season.

Saturday morning lows
Saturday morning lows

But at least we'll get back to sunshine this weekend! Temperatures rebound a bit next week, returns to the mid to low 50s through Thanksgiving Day.

Seasonal averages for mid November
Seasonal averages for mid November

MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Chilly
Low: 28

THURSDAY
Overcast
To mostly cloudy
High: 36

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
Low: 26

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly, feels like 22
High: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Very cold
Low: 17

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018