Chilly start to the work week

Temperatures have taken a step back yet again, leaving us on the cold side today.

We'll start with a low of 18 under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will slowly decrease, turning partly cloudy this afternoon, as the temperature only rises to 30. It's a precipitation free day but it is below normal as highs are generally closer to 39 this time of year.

Temperatures drop even more tonight, cooling to 12 degrees.

More sunshine will grace the sky on Tuesday but that sun doesn't mean warmth. Temperatures will climb to 32 in the afternoon hours. Winds are expected from the south around 10 mph and this will keep wind chills in the low 20s at best.

No big weather systems pass through the Ohio Valley this week so it's just the temperature changes to talk about. Wednesday we warm to 45 and we'll stay in the mid 40s for Thursday too.

In the long term, we are watching a chance for light snow on Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 18

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy

High: 30

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 12

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like low 20s

High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 23

==========

