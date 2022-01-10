Chilly start to the work week

Temperatures have taken a step back yet again, leaving us on the cold side today.
We'll start with a low of 18 under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will slowly decrease, turning partly cloudy this afternoon, as the temperature only rises to 30. It's a precipitation free day but it is below normal as highs are generally closer to 39 this time of year.
Temperatures drop even more tonight, cooling to 12 degrees.
More sunshine will grace the sky on Tuesday but that sun doesn't mean warmth. Temperatures will climb to 32 in the afternoon hours. Winds are expected from the south around 10 mph and this will keep wind chills in the low 20s at best.
No big weather systems pass through the Ohio Valley this week so it's just the temperature changes to talk about. Wednesday we warm to 45 and we'll stay in the mid 40s for Thursday too.
In the long term, we are watching a chance for light snow on Saturday.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 18
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 30
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 12
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Feels like low 20s
High: 32
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 23
==========