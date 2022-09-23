Chilly start to Friday before a weekend warmup

Clear, chilly and crisp.... wow does it feel like Fall outside this morning!

Temperatures start in the mid 40s under a clear sky and there's a real chill to the air. We'll warm to 60 by the noon hour and then up to 68 by 4 p.m. Clouds are going to slowly increase during the day and we should be back to a mostly cloudy sky by Friday night football games. Speaking of football, kick off temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Evening Halloween Haunt



The weekend forecast will end up a little bit warm and more "normal" for this time of September. Temperatures should end up in the mid 70s both afternoons. But the big question for the weekend is: When will it rain? The chance on Saturday is still sitting at 10% or less. There is a warm front lifting through the region that afternoon which is why a stray shower cannot be ruled out. But most locations will not get rain tomorrow.

JENNIFER KETCHMARK COUNTRY APPLE FEST FORECAST SATURDAY



A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley Saturday night into Sunday. This gives us the chance for a few showers in the overnight hours. Temperatures won't cool quickly behind this boundary on Sunday but clouds will linger. In the northwest flow Sunday afternoon, a few more isolated showers will be possible. But any rain we get Sunday during the day should be lighter and short-lived.

Cooler air sets up shop for a lot of the next coming week. We'll see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with no rain in the forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny morning

To mostly cloudy by evening

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 54

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 58

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 75

