Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly start to Friday before a weekend warmup

Tracking a rain chance for the weekend
Pumpkin patch
WCPO
Pumpkin patch
Posted at 3:23 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 03:28:05-04

Clear, chilly and crisp.... wow does it feel like Fall outside this morning!

Temperatures start in the mid 40s under a clear sky and there's a real chill to the air. We'll warm to 60 by the noon hour and then up to 68 by 4 p.m. Clouds are going to slowly increase during the day and we should be back to a mostly cloudy sky by Friday night football games. Speaking of football, kick off temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.

Friday Evening Halloween Haunt
Friday Evening Halloween Haunt

The weekend forecast will end up a little bit warm and more "normal" for this time of September. Temperatures should end up in the mid 70s both afternoons. But the big question for the weekend is: When will it rain? The chance on Saturday is still sitting at 10% or less. There is a warm front lifting through the region that afternoon which is why a stray shower cannot be ruled out. But most locations will not get rain tomorrow.

COUNTRY APPLE FEST FORECAST SATURDAY
COUNTRY APPLE FEST FORECAST SATURDAY

A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley Saturday night into Sunday. This gives us the chance for a few showers in the overnight hours. Temperatures won't cool quickly behind this boundary on Sunday but clouds will linger. In the northwest flow Sunday afternoon, a few more isolated showers will be possible. But any rain we get Sunday during the day should be lighter and short-lived.

Cooler air sets up shop for a lot of the next coming week. We'll see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with no rain in the forecast.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 46

FRIDAY
Mostly sunny morning
To mostly cloudy by evening
High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 54

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 75

SATURDAY NIGHT
Spotty rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 58

SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
High: 75

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018