Chilly start to Friday before a weekend warmup

Clear, chilly and crisp.... wow does it feel like Fall outside this morning!
Temperatures start in the mid 40s under a clear sky and there's a real chill to the air. We'll warm to 60 by the noon hour and then up to 68 by 4 p.m. Clouds are going to slowly increase during the day and we should be back to a mostly cloudy sky by Friday night football games. Speaking of football, kick off temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.
The weekend forecast will end up a little bit warm and more "normal" for this time of September. Temperatures should end up in the mid 70s both afternoons. But the big question for the weekend is: When will it rain? The chance on Saturday is still sitting at 10% or less. There is a warm front lifting through the region that afternoon which is why a stray shower cannot be ruled out. But most locations will not get rain tomorrow.
A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley Saturday night into Sunday. This gives us the chance for a few showers in the overnight hours. Temperatures won't cool quickly behind this boundary on Sunday but clouds will linger. In the northwest flow Sunday afternoon, a few more isolated showers will be possible. But any rain we get Sunday during the day should be lighter and short-lived.
Cooler air sets up shop for a lot of the next coming week. We'll see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with no rain in the forecast.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Chilly
Low: 46
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny morning
To mostly cloudy by evening
High: 68
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 54
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 75
SATURDAY NIGHT
Spotty rain chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 58
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated showers
High: 75
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
