Chilly Saturday, snow Sunday

Saturday morning temperatures start in the single digits and teens but feeling close to zero. We're off to a clear start with increasing clouds expected for the afternoon. Most highs will hit the freezing mark.

Tonight is partly cloudy with lows in the low 20s. We will remain dry.

Snow showers start around 7 a.m. Sunday morning and leave around late afternoon. Places north of the Ohio River will see 1.5 to 2 inches. The Cincinnati area will see up to an inch. Our southern counties will see a trace. Highs will be right at or below the freezing mark.

A few places have a chance to a see a small snow showers passing Monday but this will not be significant. Highs for Monday will be warmer in the upper 30s.

We are watching for a potential rain/snow mix Tuesday. The rest of the week will remain fairly quiet.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy

Remaining dry

High: 32

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 21

SUNDAY:

Snow showers

Mostly cloudy by evening

High: 33

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy

Dry overnight

Low: 24

==========

