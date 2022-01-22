Chilly Saturday, snow Sunday

Saturday morning temperatures start in the single digits and teens but feeling close to zero. We're off to a clear start with increasing clouds expected for the afternoon. Most highs will hit the freezing mark.
Tonight is partly cloudy with lows in the low 20s. We will remain dry.
Snow showers start around 7 a.m. Sunday morning and leave around late afternoon. Places north of the Ohio River will see 1.5 to 2 inches. The Cincinnati area will see up to an inch. Our southern counties will see a trace. Highs will be right at or below the freezing mark.
A few places have a chance to a see a small snow showers passing Monday but this will not be significant. Highs for Monday will be warmer in the upper 30s.
We are watching for a potential rain/snow mix Tuesday. The rest of the week will remain fairly quiet.
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy
Remaining dry
High: 32
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 21
SUNDAY:
Snow showers
Mostly cloudy by evening
High: 33
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy
Dry overnight
Low: 24
