Check out what direction rain is moving today

What's so odd about today's forecast? Today's rain motion is the opposite of what we normally see! Today's rain will move from EAST to WEST.

An area of low pressure is stalling to the south today and this is going to lead to this unique motion for our rain. We'll see isolated showers on the radar during the morning drive but we'll likely see more rain developing and slowly moving west this afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 70s. Severe weather is not expected, even thunderstorm chances are relatively low.

Jennifer Ketchmark Showers moving west today



The same low is still parked to the south on Wednesday. While rain chances look lower, it still can't rule out spotty showers, especially in the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will again be in the upper 70s.

The low stalled to the south lifts to the north on Friday and this will result is more spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures top out in the mid 70s for a cooler than average day. This same scattered chance for storms will be around on Saturday too with the highest potential in the afternoon hours.

The sky stays mostly cloudy between most of these rain chances in the days ahead.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 67

TUESDAY

Spotty, light rainfall

Mostly cloudy

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain chance

Otherwise mostly cloudy

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Evening spotty showers

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered rain

Mostly cloudy

Low: 63

