Chances of rain for the next few days

TIMELINE FOR RAIN:

7 a.m. to noon - scattered showers

Noon to 7 p.m. - isolated t'storms possible

Friday afternoon into Saturday a.m. - heavy rain at times

Thursday morning starts off partly to mostly cloudy. We'll see light showers move in after 7a.m. We are not under risk for severe weather, but a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be 15-20 mph and gusts higher than that. Highs rise to the low 60s again. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 30s.

Friday will see more rain than Thursday. The first half of the day is dry. Friday afternoon turns rainy. That will be scattered for the evening into the overnight hours. Early Saturday morning will have the heaviest rain move through. By the afternoon, we'll see some clearing later on. Highs for both Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday into next week, we're back to seasonal.

THURSDAY

Light AM showers

Scattered afternoon rain

High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 37

FRIDAY

Starts off dry

Rain start in afternoon

High: 49

FRIDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain at times

T'storms possible

Low: 44

==========

