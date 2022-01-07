Brutal wind chills and slick spots on side roads

No need to bury the lead.... it's REALLY cold outside.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits before sunrise but the wind chill should be at or below zero. You should limit how much time you spend outside this morning and obviously, bundle up!

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday, January 7th wind chills



There are a few flurries still passing through the area early this morning but that won't last long. The sky will turn mostly sunny today as temperatures only warm to 23 degrees.

Tonight is cold again with a low of 13 degrees under a clear sky.

How about some good news? Temperatures jump back to seasonal levels on Saturday with a high of 41 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny which makes for a nice January day.

Warmer air continues to move into the Ohio Valley on Sunday. A cold front is moving through as well during the day and it will bring rain in for Sunday morning. Highs end up in the mid 40s. But one thing we are watching are the falling temperatures as this system exits in the early afternoon hours. It's possible that we could see a wintry mix if not a quick snow chance. But that's something to watch for now.

Jennifer Ketchmark Sunday Cold Front



MORNING RUSH

Flurries to the south, some slick spots

Wind chills below zero

Low: 8

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Very cold

High: 23

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cold

Low: 13

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 41

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Steady temps

Low: 38

SUNDAY

Showers return

Cloudy

High: 45

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts