Brutal wind chills and slick spots on side roads

No need to bury the lead.... it's REALLY cold outside.
Temperatures will drop into the single digits before sunrise but the wind chill should be at or below zero. You should limit how much time you spend outside this morning and obviously, bundle up!
There are a few flurries still passing through the area early this morning but that won't last long. The sky will turn mostly sunny today as temperatures only warm to 23 degrees.
Tonight is cold again with a low of 13 degrees under a clear sky.
How about some good news? Temperatures jump back to seasonal levels on Saturday with a high of 41 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny which makes for a nice January day.
Warmer air continues to move into the Ohio Valley on Sunday. A cold front is moving through as well during the day and it will bring rain in for Sunday morning. Highs end up in the mid 40s. But one thing we are watching are the falling temperatures as this system exits in the early afternoon hours. It's possible that we could see a wintry mix if not a quick snow chance. But that's something to watch for now.
MORNING RUSH
Flurries to the south, some slick spots
Wind chills below zero
Low: 8
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Very cold
High: 23
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cold
Low: 13
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 41
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Steady temps
Low: 38
SUNDAY
Showers return
Cloudy
High: 45
