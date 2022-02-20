Big warmup starts today!

Morning temperatures are starting in the teens and 20s but feeling more like the single digits and teens. We'll eventually warm up to highs in the low to mid 50s with abundant sunshine. Tonight, stays clear with lows only falling to the upper 30s. Monday is another warm day with highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances return by Monday night. This rain lasts through most of the day Tuesday. Some of this will be heavy at times, so there is still the potential for flooding and rising river levels again. Highs Tuesday will also be in the 60s.

We get a break from the rain Wednesday, but cold air moves in. By Wednesday night, a wintry mix moves in. The wintry mix becomes more abundant by Thursday evening into early Friday. We're still a good way out from this, but we're watching the models closely for timing, precipitation types, and amounts. More updates on this will come in the next couple of days.

The Ohio River at Cincinnati is expected to crest at 48.9 feet by Tuesday. It is currently still in the "action" stage. Expect more updates on this.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Much warmer

High: 54

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 39

MONDAY:

Majority sunshine

Even warmer

High: 61

MONDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds

Rain begins

Low: 53

==========

