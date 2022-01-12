Best forecast of the week, milder temps

The first thing you'll notice this morning is that it's not as cold outside! Southwest winds overnight moved in milder air. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s, a few in the upper 20s.
Today's forecast is partly cloudy and milder. Temperatures warm to the mid 40s this afternoon as the sky turns mostly cloudy. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph during the day. It's my pick of the week, especially if you want to get outside!
Thursday's forecast turns a bit cooler with highs in the low 40s. You'll also notice a lot of cloud cover tomorrow. A weak area of low pressure is moving through the Ohio Valley, thus the change. But this system doesn't have a lot of moisture with it so it doesn't look likely that we'll see rain or snow Thursday. There's a slight chance that something develops with this system, but not enough to lead to any travel issues.
Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A light north wind is pulling the temperature down a bit.
And we are still monitoring the weekend forecast for snow. It looks like the system will stay southwest of us on Saturday, keeping snow out of the Tri-State for the day. The only possible locations that could see a few flurries would be our very southwest counties Saturday morning, but even there, isn't nothing to worry about.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
Low: 31
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Steady southwest wind
High: 45
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not too cold
Low: 31
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight precip chance
High: 41
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 28
