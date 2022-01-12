Best forecast of the week, milder temps

The first thing you'll notice this morning is that it's not as cold outside! Southwest winds overnight moved in milder air. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s, a few in the upper 20s.

Today's forecast is partly cloudy and milder. Temperatures warm to the mid 40s this afternoon as the sky turns mostly cloudy. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph during the day. It's my pick of the week, especially if you want to get outside!

Jennifer Ketchmark Milder Wednesday



Thursday's forecast turns a bit cooler with highs in the low 40s. You'll also notice a lot of cloud cover tomorrow. A weak area of low pressure is moving through the Ohio Valley, thus the change. But this system doesn't have a lot of moisture with it so it doesn't look likely that we'll see rain or snow Thursday. There's a slight chance that something develops with this system, but not enough to lead to any travel issues.

Friday's forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A light north wind is pulling the temperature down a bit.

And we are still monitoring the weekend forecast for snow. It looks like the system will stay southwest of us on Saturday, keeping snow out of the Tri-State for the day. The only possible locations that could see a few flurries would be our very southwest counties Saturday morning, but even there, isn't nothing to worry about.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy

Steady southwest wind

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not too cold

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight precip chance

High: 41

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 28

==========

