Back to sunshine this afternoon with milder air

It's a cloudy start to our Tuesday but this isn't going to be how it looks throughout the day. We will get back to sunshine this afternoon.

When it comes to temperatures, this is really the nicest day of the work week. We'll start around 50 and warm to 57 this afternoon. The only catch today is the wind. Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 38.

Another area of low pressure is heading into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring in the chance for rain around the evening drive. But as the area of low pressure gets closer, thunderstorms will be possible late that evening and through the overnight hours. This could also bring in more heavy rainfall to the area. Highs on Wednesday hit 51.

Thursday stays mild with temperatures still in the upper 50s and a few spotty showers lingering behind the cold front.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 50

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 57

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not too cold

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Late afternoon rain returns

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms

Heavy rain at times

Low: 45

