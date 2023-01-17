Back to sunshine this afternoon with milder air

It's a cloudy start to our Tuesday but this isn't going to be how it looks throughout the day. We will get back to sunshine this afternoon.
When it comes to temperatures, this is really the nicest day of the work week. We'll start around 50 and warm to 57 this afternoon. The only catch today is the wind. Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 38.
Another area of low pressure is heading into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. This will bring in the chance for rain around the evening drive. But as the area of low pressure gets closer, thunderstorms will be possible late that evening and through the overnight hours. This could also bring in more heavy rainfall to the area. Highs on Wednesday hit 51.
Thursday stays mild with temperatures still in the upper 50s and a few spotty showers lingering behind the cold front.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance
Low: 50
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 57
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not too cold
Low: 38
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy to overcast
Late afternoon rain returns
High: 51
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms
Heavy rain at times
Low: 45
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports