Another sunny and comfortable day

It is a comfortable, possibly chilly start this morning as we are starting out in the upper 50s. We also have a slight breeze out of the north adding to the chill.

The northerly winds once again keep us comfortable today as humidity is nonexistent and temperatures hover around 80 for an afternoon high. Expect sunny skies from start to finish.

The weekend sees a warm up but back to around average. Expect highs in the mid 80s both days but dry and sunny. For the most part, humidity still isn't much of an issue on Saturday, but as we warm on Sunday to mid/upper 80s, we will start to feel a little sticky.

Next week is the return of an active pattern with moisture coming back into play. We could be looking at several days of hit and miss downpours and storms as early as Monday evening.

MORNING RUSH

Clear skies

Cool

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Comfortable

High: 81

TONIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Warmer

Sunny

High: 85

