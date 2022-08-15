Watch Now
Another mostly cloudy day

Below average temperatures this week
John Minchillo/AP
The Cincinnati skyline and John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is seen from the banks of the Ohio River, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Covington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 3:25 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 03:25:25-04

It's a mostly cloudy start to Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Low pressure is passing through our southern counties this morning and that's why we are seeing so much cloud cover. While we could see an isolated shower as this system exits, any rain will be limited and very light. Most of us will not see rain today.

The sky stays mostly cloudy through the noon hour and then some peaks of sun should start coming through as temperatures rise to 80 degrees. Again, there's a very small rain chance but nothing worth canceling your outdoor plans for.

The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 62.

Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy as well. Because of this and a light northeast wind, temperatures will stay below average, only topping out at 79. There's also a 10% rain chance due to some moisture off to our east, but we shouldn't get much developing locally.

Wednesday, rinse and repeat!

Honestly a lot of this week's forecast is uneventful, which is a good change from the rounds of storms we saw last week. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s to finish the week.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 56

MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy, slight rain chance
High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Not as cool
Low: 62

TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 61

