Another mostly cloudy day

It's a mostly cloudy start to Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Low pressure is passing through our southern counties this morning and that's why we are seeing so much cloud cover. While we could see an isolated shower as this system exits, any rain will be limited and very light. Most of us will not see rain today.

The sky stays mostly cloudy through the noon hour and then some peaks of sun should start coming through as temperatures rise to 80 degrees. Again, there's a very small rain chance but nothing worth canceling your outdoor plans for.

The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 62.

Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy as well. Because of this and a light northeast wind, temperatures will stay below average, only topping out at 79. There's also a 10% rain chance due to some moisture off to our east, but we shouldn't get much developing locally.

Wednesday, rinse and repeat!

Honestly a lot of this week's forecast is uneventful, which is a good change from the rounds of storms we saw last week. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s to finish the week.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 56

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

To partly cloudy, slight rain chance

High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Not as cool

Low: 62

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

