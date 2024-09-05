Another hot and sunny forecast

It's another stunning start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s and a clear sky. Sunshine is the mainstay again today but storm chances will be back soon.
Our Thursday forecast will be sunny and dry. We'll warm to 79 by the noon hour and then up to 88 for a high this afternoon. It's a hot day if you are out in the sunshine but relatively decent in the shade. Dew points continue to be low which means it doesn't feel sticky outside.
Tonight's forecast stays dry and clear with a low of 63 degrees.
Showers and storms are back Friday and this chance is best after 2 p.m. Friday morning will be dry and partly cloudy. Clouds increase by noon but it should still be dry. From 2-5 p.m., scattered showers and storms will move into the area. Hit or miss showers and storms will continue from 5 p.m. to midnight. We'll warm to 88 Friday afternoon.
When it comes to severe weather chances, the risk is there on Friday but it's very low. We are listed as "marginal" when it comes to severe storms. Normally this means we see a few stronger storms but a lot of times, we don't even get a severe thunderstorm warning. Damaging winds are the only severe weather concern at this time.
Once the cold front exits, we'll see a sharp drop in temperatures. Saturday's high only climbs to 71 and Sunday we'll be in the low 70s too!
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 62
THURSDAY
Sunshine
Warm
High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 63
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Afternoon scattered storms
High: 88
FRIDAY NIGHT
Showers fade
Clouds decrease
Low: 55
