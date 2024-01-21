Another cold start but warmer weather and rain are on the way

Temperatures this morning are once again in the single digits. The only difference today is that we are not under a wind chill advisory. Winds this morning are about 3-5 mph, so we are only feeling slightly below zero. Expect to see more sunshine with temperatures in the mid 20s. Tonight's lows fall to the teens. Here's some good news, no rain is projected so it will stay dry.

Expect a partly cloudy Monday with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will rise above freezing to the upper 30s and lower 40s. We'll stay dry for most of Monday until rain moves in late evening and Monday night. Because our temperatures will be right on the edge of freezing, we could see some brief freezing rain before it all changes back over to rain.

Overnight lows will improve to above freezing this week. High temperatures will stay in the 40s. We'll reach the 50s by Thursday and back down to the 40s by Saturday. Expect to see rain several days this week.

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Light wind

High: 26

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 16

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Slightly warmer

High: 39

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain arrives

Some freezing rain

Low: 31

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========