Another chilly start, warmup on the way

We're waking up to a frosty start. If you parked outside, expect frost on your car. Morning temperatures are starting in the mid 20s and feeling like the teens to low 20s. Expect to see clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, will be another clear night with lows in the mid 20s. Expect to see morning frost again.

Monday will see highs in the mid to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday's highs will be in the 50s. By the end of the week, we'll be in the low 60s! That will be 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.

There is also a Flood Advisory for Ohio River at Cincinnati to Maysville until Wednesday afternoon. Levels are expected to stay below the minor flood stage. Areas around Kellogg Avenue will see flooding.

SUNDAY:

Morning frost

Clear sky

High: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Chilly

Clear night

Low: 26

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny

Near seasonal

High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT:

Not as cold

Mostly clear

Low: 34

