Another chilly start, warmup on the way

Highs in the upper 40s
A pedestrian huddles under her hood as she walks in the cold near Fountain Square, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Cincinnati. Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm that brought more than a foot of snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding a day earlier. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 5:20 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 05:38:14-05

We're waking up to a frosty start. If you parked outside, expect frost on your car. Morning temperatures are starting in the mid 20s and feeling like the teens to low 20s. Expect to see clear skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, will be another clear night with lows in the mid 20s. Expect to see morning frost again.

Monday will see highs in the mid to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday's highs will be in the 50s. By the end of the week, we'll be in the low 60s! That will be 10-15 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year.

There is also a Flood Advisory for Ohio River at Cincinnati to Maysville until Wednesday afternoon. Levels are expected to stay below the minor flood stage. Areas around Kellogg Avenue will see flooding.

SUNDAY:
Morning frost
Clear sky
High: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT:
Chilly
Clear night
Low: 26

MONDAY:
Mostly sunny
Near seasonal
High: 49

MONDAY NIGHT:
Not as cold
Mostly clear
Low: 34

