...And the heat goes on!

Sunday morning starts off with patchy fog across the Tri-State while temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. After the morning fog, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm up to the upper 80s and low 90s but feeling like we're in the mid 90s. Rain chances are very slim today.

Lows over the next few nights will be mild and muggy.

The work week starts out hot and ends hot. Temperatures over the next few days will be in the low 90s but feeling hotter than that. Rain chances increase starting on Tuesday and several days after that.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight shower chance

High: 90

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 70

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot & muggy

High: 92

MONDAY NIGHT

Muggy

Clouds increase

Low: 71

