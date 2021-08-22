...And the heat goes on!

Sunday morning starts off with patchy fog across the Tri-State while temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. After the morning fog, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm up to the upper 80s and low 90s but feeling like we're in the mid 90s. Rain chances are very slim today.
Lows over the next few nights will be mild and muggy.
The work week starts out hot and ends hot. Temperatures over the next few days will be in the low 90s but feeling hotter than that. Rain chances increase starting on Tuesday and several days after that.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight shower chance
High: 90
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low: 70
MONDAY
Partly cloudy
Hot & muggy
High: 92
MONDAY NIGHT
Muggy
Clouds increase
Low: 71
==========