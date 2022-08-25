Ample sunshine for Thursday

We are looking at another gorgeous late summer day here in the Tri-State.

Our Thursday morning forecast starts with a clear sky and the chance for some river valley fog. Temperatures will be in the low 60s. We'll warm to 80 by the noon hour and up to 86 for our high under a mostly sunny sky. This is considered "normal" for late August. The only this missing from today's forecast is the normal August humidity.

High pressure will move off to the east on Friday and this first thing this allows to happen is the return of a few more clouds. The sky will be partly cloudy and humidity will rise a bit too. Temperatures will end up in the mid 80s once again. There's also the chance that we could see a few isolated rain showers during the day but it will be few and far between.

The weekend will be hot and humid and more or less dry. We'll end up with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 86 on Saturday. Sunday warms to 90 under a mostly sunny sky and it will be humid outside too.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

River valley fog possible

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Not too humid

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Sticky

Low: 66

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated showers

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 67

