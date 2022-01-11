Ample sunshine but the wind chill might catch you by surprise

Here we go again, it's a cold start to the day! Temperatures cool to around 12 degrees but wind chills will be in the single digits.

High pressure is sitting over the Ohio Valley today and that ensures that we'll see plenty of sunshine. But sunshine doesn't equal warmth. We'll warm to 32 this afternoon with wind chills in the low 20s at times.

The overnight hours won't be as cold as south winds help us out a bit more. We'll cool to 26 tonight.

Wednesday is the "pick" of the week with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and milder highs in the mid 40s.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday Planner



I'm still keeping an eye on Thursday because a minor system is passing through regionally but it still doesn't look like it will produce much precipitation for us. It's more about the clouds and slight dip in temperatures with a high of 41.

And yes, we are still watching Saturday for the potential for snowfall. There's a system that will dive from northwest to southeast in the Midwest and Ohio Valley Saturday morning and early afternoon. But doesn't it guarantee snowfall for us? Not yet. We'll continue to watch it closely.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 12

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Feels like low 20s

High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 26

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Milder

Low: 30

