Ample sunshine and comfortable air

Happy Friday!
It's chilly as we start the day with lows in the mid to upper 40s. The sky is clear and winds are lighter. Despite the chilly start, we will warm up nicely today, making for a comfortable afternoon. Temperatures warm to 72 under a sunny sky. Friday also means football and your kickoff temperature at 7 p.m. is 67.
Clouds start streaming in again tonight with a low of 53. Clouds are building as a weak cold front moves our way and it will bring a rain chance on Saturday morning between 7 a.m. and noon. This rain will be light and no thunder is expected. Clouds then quickly decrease Saturday afternoon with a high of 70. If you are going to the Reds game tomorrow, the first pitch temperature is 63.
Sunday brings a perfect forecast. We'll start at 49 and warm to 74 that afternoon. 76 is "seasonal" for late September. The sky will be mostly sunny.
Next week's forecast turns a touch warmer as highs approach the 80 degree mark for a few days. Little to no rain is forecast at this point.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 47
FRIDAY
Sunshine
Comfortable
High: 72
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase
Cool again
Low: 53
SATURDAY
Morning light rain
More afternoon sun
High: 70
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clearing out
Cool
Low: 49
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Perfect
High: 74
==========