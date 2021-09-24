Ample sunshine and comfortable air

Happy Friday!

It's chilly as we start the day with lows in the mid to upper 40s. The sky is clear and winds are lighter. Despite the chilly start, we will warm up nicely today, making for a comfortable afternoon. Temperatures warm to 72 under a sunny sky. Friday also means football and your kickoff temperature at 7 p.m. is 67.

Clouds start streaming in again tonight with a low of 53. Clouds are building as a weak cold front moves our way and it will bring a rain chance on Saturday morning between 7 a.m. and noon. This rain will be light and no thunder is expected. Clouds then quickly decrease Saturday afternoon with a high of 70. If you are going to the Reds game tomorrow, the first pitch temperature is 63.

Sunday brings a perfect forecast. We'll start at 49 and warm to 74 that afternoon. 76 is "seasonal" for late September. The sky will be mostly sunny.

Next week's forecast turns a touch warmer as highs approach the 80 degree mark for a few days. Little to no rain is forecast at this point.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 47

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Comfortable

High: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Cool again

Low: 53

SATURDAY

Morning light rain

More afternoon sun

High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Cool

Low: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Perfect

High: 74

==========

