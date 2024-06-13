Air quality alert and more heat

We are looking at another hot, dry summer day. Here are the big highlights:



Air Quality Alert Today

Storms return tonight

Feels like temperatures reach 100 by Monday

An air quality alert is in effect today for the Cincinnati metro area. For a full list of things to avoid doing to reduce pollution, head to this LINK.

Today's forecast will be mostly sunny and hot. We'll warm to 89 this afternoon and with humidity on the low side, it won't feel any warmer than that.

A line of showers and storms will be out to our west today and eventually coming into our area after midnight tonight. But as the storms move into the Tri-State, they'll weaken and diminish in intensity. We should see our best rain chance from 1 to 4 a.m., especially in southeast Indiana, and then as the line continues to the east, it will fall apart turning into lighter, isolated showers by 7 a.m. Look at the difference in coverage:

WCPO 4 a.m. rain coverage



WCPO 7 a.m. isolated showers



Friday's forecast will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid. We'll still warm to 86 behind the cold front. Isolated showers are possible during the day, but few will see rainfall.

Drier air comes in for Saturday which will mean another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s and no humidity issues. Humidity rises all day Sunday, resulting in a stickier forecast as the high climbs to 93.

Monday is the day you are really going to "wear the air" here in the Tri-State. Higher dew points and highs around 96 will give us heat index values around 100 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Clear and dry

Pleasant

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer but not too humid

High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers

A few storms

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy, muggy

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 61

