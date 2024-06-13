Air quality alert and more heat

We are looking at another hot, dry summer day. Here are the big highlights:
- Air Quality Alert Today
- Storms return tonight
- Feels like temperatures reach 100 by Monday
An air quality alert is in effect today for the Cincinnati metro area. For a full list of things to avoid doing to reduce pollution, head to this LINK.
Today's forecast will be mostly sunny and hot. We'll warm to 89 this afternoon and with humidity on the low side, it won't feel any warmer than that.
A line of showers and storms will be out to our west today and eventually coming into our area after midnight tonight. But as the storms move into the Tri-State, they'll weaken and diminish in intensity. We should see our best rain chance from 1 to 4 a.m., especially in southeast Indiana, and then as the line continues to the east, it will fall apart turning into lighter, isolated showers by 7 a.m. Look at the difference in coverage:
Friday's forecast will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid. We'll still warm to 86 behind the cold front. Isolated showers are possible during the day, but few will see rainfall.
Drier air comes in for Saturday which will mean another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s and no humidity issues. Humidity rises all day Sunday, resulting in a stickier forecast as the high climbs to 93.
Monday is the day you are really going to "wear the air" here in the Tri-State. Higher dew points and highs around 96 will give us heat index values around 100 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Clear and dry
Pleasant
Low: 60
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer but not too humid
High: 89
THURSDAY NIGHT
Scattered showers
A few storms
Low: 67
FRIDAY
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy, muggy
High: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Pleasant
Low: 61
