A taste of September weather

We are looking at a string of stunning days here across the Ohio Valley!
The sky is mostly cloudy this morning and it's still a little sticky outside but that is about to change. A north wind will continue to come in today, bringing down levels of humidity and pushing clouds away to the south. By noon it should be partly cloudy and then turning mostly sunny later this afternoon. Our high rises to 79 degrees.
Tonight will be clear and cooler. We'll drop to 55 for a low. It's also a full moon tonight!
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and lovely. Temperatures only warm to 76 under a mostly sunny sky. There won't be any noticeable humidity either.
Wednesday is another great day with a high of 77 under a partly cloudy sky.
There will be some heat coming back at the end of the week as highs climb to the upper 80s and then into the low 90s for the weekend.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy to overcast
Still a bit sticky
Low: 65
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny
Dew points falling
High: 79
MONDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 55
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Below average
High: 76
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool again
Low: 53
