A taste of September weather

We are looking at a string of stunning days here across the Ohio Valley!

The sky is mostly cloudy this morning and it's still a little sticky outside but that is about to change. A north wind will continue to come in today, bringing down levels of humidity and pushing clouds away to the south. By noon it should be partly cloudy and then turning mostly sunny later this afternoon. Our high rises to 79 degrees.

WCPO Final Day of the Cincinnati Open



Tonight will be clear and cooler. We'll drop to 55 for a low. It's also a full moon tonight!

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and lovely. Temperatures only warm to 76 under a mostly sunny sky. There won't be any noticeable humidity either.

Wednesday is another great day with a high of 77 under a partly cloudy sky.

There will be some heat coming back at the end of the week as highs climb to the upper 80s and then into the low 90s for the weekend.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy to overcast

Still a bit sticky

Low: 65

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny

Dew points falling

High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cooler

Low: 55

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Below average

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool again

Low: 53

