A seasonal Spring Sunday before rain arrive tonight

We're starting off with a Frost Advisory. Some of us may see a little bit on windshields. Temperatures are starting in the mid 30s for most of us. The majority of today will be partly cloudy and seasonal. Highs reach the lower 60s.

Scattered showers move in tonight into very early Monday morning. Lows will feel a lot better than previous nights. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

We're dry for the Monday morning commute. We will start out mostly cloudy and eventually turn partly to mostly clear by noon. This is great news for the total solar eclipse!

Temperatures will rise to the lower 70s, about 10 degrees above average. Expect the temperatures to dip slightly during the eclipse. Monday night stays dry with lows in the 50s.

The Tuesday morning commute looks fine. After 8 a.m. chances for rain increase and stick around throughout the day. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday also have chances for rain. Temperatures will stay seasonal to above average.

A flood warning continues for the Ohio River at Cincinnati and Maysville. Portions of Kellogg Ave near Coney Island will flood, along with Public Landing and parts of Sawyer Point Park. The river will crest by mid-week, but that could change as we have several days with rain this week.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 63

SUNDAY NIGHT

Overnight showers

Mild

Low: 48

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy start

Partly to mostly clear later

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Warmer

Low: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========