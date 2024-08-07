A big change today, where temperatures top out

There are noticeable changes in today's forecast! The stretch of 90 degree days are done for now.

The sky is mostly cloudy as we start the day with temperatures in the low 70s. We'll stay mostly cloudy through noon and then a few more pops of sunshine will come between the clouds this afternoon. But also coming in this afternoon is an isolated rain chance. We'll see weak, isolated showers developing locally between 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and these showers will barely move when they develop. No severe weather is expected. Today's high is the other big story. We'll only top out at 81 degrees!

The heat level rises on Thursday as temperatures return to the upper 80s for the day. The sky will be partly cloudy and it's in the afternoon hours that we could see isolated showers. This is a 20% chance for rain at best and only for our eastern spots.

Friday's forecast is seasonal with a high of 86 and a mostly sunny sky.

A break in humidity comes in this weekend with rather fantastic temperatures! We'll only top out in the upper 70s, if not up to 80 on both Saturday and Sunday. With lower dew points, it will be pleasant outside with nice morning temperatures. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s!

