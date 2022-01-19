9 First Warning Weather Alert Day: Timing out snow

Who's ready for more snow? A cold front moves through today and this brings in light snow later this evening, but not everyone will see fresh accumulations.

Wednesday starts mild with temperatures in the upper 30s and a mostly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 42 by noon as the cold front starts to move in. This will bring a chance for spotty showers for a few hours with the best chance east of I-71.

Temperatures then start to cool but moisture isn't wrapping up right away as the front exits. This means that a wintry mix will develop in our southern towns between 3-6 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wintry mix by 6 p.m.



By 7 p.m., light snow will take over south of the Ohio River. Snow will then fill back in closer to Cincinnati and for many towns north of the Ohio River from 7 p.m. to midnight. This will come down quickly enough to give us some fresh snow on the ground and slick roads.

Jennifer Ketchmark Snow by 9 p.m. Wednesday



The amount of snow will again be the highest to the southeast. Our southeastern counties are looking at 1-2" of snow, potentially some isolated reports closer to 3" this evening. Closer to Cincinnati, the amount of snow could come in around 1/2" and just a dusting north of that.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday evening snow potential



A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday evening



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 38

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy, early afternoon rain

Mix to snow chance after 6 p.m.

High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light snow

Slick roads

Low: 20

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Much colder

High: 25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 12

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts