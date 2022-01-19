9 First Warning Weather Alert Day: Timing out snow

Who's ready for more snow? A cold front moves through today and this brings in light snow later this evening, but not everyone will see fresh accumulations.
Wednesday starts mild with temperatures in the upper 30s and a mostly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 42 by noon as the cold front starts to move in. This will bring a chance for spotty showers for a few hours with the best chance east of I-71.
Temperatures then start to cool but moisture isn't wrapping up right away as the front exits. This means that a wintry mix will develop in our southern towns between 3-6 p.m.
By 7 p.m., light snow will take over south of the Ohio River. Snow will then fill back in closer to Cincinnati and for many towns north of the Ohio River from 7 p.m. to midnight. This will come down quickly enough to give us some fresh snow on the ground and slick roads.
The amount of snow will again be the highest to the southeast. Our southeastern counties are looking at 1-2" of snow, potentially some isolated reports closer to 3" this evening. Closer to Cincinnati, the amount of snow could come in around 1/2" and just a dusting north of that.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 38
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy, early afternoon rain
Mix to snow chance after 6 p.m.
High: 42
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Light snow
Slick roads
Low: 20
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Much colder
High: 25
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Very cold
Low: 12
