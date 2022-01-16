9 First Warning Weather Alert Day: Snow moves in today

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day as a wintry mix and snow takes over this afternoon, leading to deteriorating road conditions.

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect starting at noon Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.

We won't see any issues out the door Sunday morning as temperatures sit around 20 degrees. The sky is overcast. Moisture will come up from the south and spread to the north today, primarily east of I-71. This should begin around 2-3 p.m. as liquid precipitation. Because the pavement and ground are cold, this will be freezing rain. Some could also see sleet. But within an hour or two, this should quickly turn over to snowfall. Snow is the more likely precipitation type after 4 to 5 p.m. for most towns east of I-71. Snow will be moderate to heavy this evening in those eastern towns. This means that road conditions could drop from drive-able to snow covered and slick very quickly.

The majority of our precipitation is done by midnight. Going into Monday morning, another quick chance for snow will swing through our area from west to east. This could give us a dusting up to 1/2" of snow in our western towns that don't get much snow today. And for the rest, just a little more snow on top of what falls Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Dry and cloudy

Chilly

Low: 20

SUNDAY

Early afternoon wintry mix

Afternoon and evening snow to the east

High: 36

SUNDAY NIGHT

A few more flurries

Cloudy

Low: 24

MONDAY

Early light snow

Mostly cloudy

High: 32

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 23

