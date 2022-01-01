9 First Warning Weather Alert Day- heavy rain & flooding

It's a 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY.

What:

- periods of heavy rain

- flooding is possible

- wintry mix Sunday

A FLOOD WATCH continues for Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Brown, and Adams counties through Saturday night. 2-3 inches of rain is expected. Localized flooding is possible.

We have now been downgraded to a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. This does not mean we won't see a storm turn severe. Strong winds can still be expected. Our main threat will be the heavy amount of rain expected throughout the day. North of the Ohio River will likely see 1-2 inches of rain. Areas below the Ohio River may see up to 3 inches of rain. Localized flooding is a possibility, as we'll see rain all day, not ending until tonight.

We'll see lighter rain starting off, but the rain becomes heavier after 8 a.m. We'll then see more rounds of heavy rain for the afternoon, which is why we are concerned with the possibility of flooding this afternoon into the evening. Areas south of our region will see the strongest storms.

Highs today will be on the mild and muggy side. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures for Sunday will gradually get colder throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s but falling as the day goes by. A wintry mix is possible for the first half of the day. Snow amounts will be very light ranging from a trace to a tenth of an inch.

Cooler temperatures return for next week. We're also keeping our eye on more snow for Thursday. We're still a good way away, so expect more updates as we get closer.

SATURDAY

Rain, heavy at times

1-3 inches possible

High: 59

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Cooler air arrives

Low: 35

SUNDAY

Wintry mix early

Falling temps

High: 39

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mostly dry

Low: 22

==========

