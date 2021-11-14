9 First Warning Weather Alert Day: First snow of the season

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

We'll see a light snow and wintry mix before noon. Temperatures this morning are just a little too warm for us to see any accumulation. There could be small amounts of accumulation on grass.

Morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. By noon, most of the precipitation will just be rain. Highs for today will only reach the low 40s.

TIMELINE:

Now- 8 a.m. scattered light snow

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. isolated wintry mix

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. mostly dry

Overnight- light snow/flurries

Temperatures tonight will drop right below the freezing mark in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday is another cold day but a warm up will happen Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing our temperatures to the low 60s! That doesn't last long. We'll drop back to the 40s and 50s by Thursday.

SUNDAY

Wintry mix

Cold & cloudy

High: 42

SUNDAY NIGHT

Few flurries

Colder

Low: 30

MONDAY

Cool & cloudy

A tad bit warmer

High: 44

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly dry

Cold

Low: 36

==========

