-10 to -15 wind chills this weekend before next week's warmup

Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, Clinton, Clermont, Highland, Brown, Adams, Bracken, Mason, and Robertson counties until 7 a.m. An additional half an inch of snow fell overnight in some spots. Slick conditions remain a possibility this morning.

Wind Chill Advisory for all counties except Mason and Adams. Actual temperatures this morning are in the single digits, but it could feel as cold as -10 degrees. We won't feel like 0 degrees until the afternoon.

We're all waking up this morning to an additional dusting up to a half inch of fresh snowfall from overnight. This could cause additional travel issues and slick spots on side roads. Snow has moved out, so we are left with mostly cloudy skies. It will eventually turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs rising to the teens.

Expect another cold night tonight with lows back in the single digits and partly cloudy skies. Wind chills will again be below zero. Sunday morning starts off cold but eventually warms to the mid 20s with partly cloudy skies!

We return to near average temperatures by Monday and Tuesday and hit the 50s by Thursday! We can expect multiple days with rain chances next week.

TODAY

Wind Chill Advisory

Feeling like -10

High: 19

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very cold

Low: 6

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Light wind

High: 27

SUNDAY NIGHT

Staying dry

Not as cold

Low: 16

