You can watch ‘Ted Lasso’ and other shows for free with this Apple TV+ deal

On March 15, “Ted Lasso” will return for its much-anticipated third season. The upcoming season of the sports comedy-drama television series (as well as the first and second seasons, which won Emmys for outstanding comedy series), are exclusively available on Apple TV +.

If you don’t have an Apple TV+ package, but you want to check out “Ted Lasso,” now is the perfect time to test out the streaming service. Both new and returning users can watch “Ted Lasso” for free during a three-month trial.

To access this entertainment deal, go to Best Buy’s website and then click add to cart. Be sure to select the package for Free Apple TV+ for 3 months. You will need to enter a credit card number, but as long as you cancel before the three-month mark, you won’t be charged.

After you check out, you should receive an email with instructions for activating your free three months of Apple TV+.

This deal is good for new or returning Apple TV+ subscribers.

Once you have set up your free three-month trial of Apple TV+, you can watch “Ted Lasso” and all other Apple TV+ programs on your television or on your phone or tablet via the Apple TV+ app.

Apple TV+ offers television shows and movies for viewers of all ages. Kids can watch classic episodes of “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood,” “The Berenstain Bears,” or exclusive Apple TV + programming like the animated “Harriet the Spy” and “Wolfwalkers.”

Adults can watch popular television shows including “Yellowstone,” “The White Lotus,” “You,” “South Park,” “Party Down” and many reality television series, such as Bravo’s “Real Housewives” and “Family Karma.” You can also watch older TV favorites, including “The X-Files,” “The West Wing,” “Night Court” and more.

If you want to catch up on “Ted Lasso,” now may be a perfect time as the upcoming season may be the show’s last. When asked if there would be any more seasons of “Ted Lasso” after the third, star and creator Jason Sudeikis said it’s up in the air.

“The response to the show has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers. We have a tremendous group of actors,” Sudeikis said to reporters at the Emmy Awards 2022 in a clip captured by Variety. “We have a tremendous group of people in production and post-production. All of those things are thrown into the jambalaya of possibility.”

“So I couldn’t say yes or no,” he further commented.

Watch the trailer for season three of “Ted Lasso” below on YouTube below:

