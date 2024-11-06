Warren Davidson projected to win the race for Ohio’s 8th Congressional District

CINCINNATI — Warren Davidson is projected to represent Ohio’s 8th Congressional District, which spans multiple counties in and outside of the Greater Cincinnati area.

The district stretches through Hamilton and Butler Counties and up into Preble and Darke counties. It also dips into Miami County, just north of Dayton.

It was the fourth showdown between Vanessa Enoch and Warren Davidson for the position. Enoch and Davidson also faced one another in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Most recently, in 2022 Enoch lost to Davidson, securing only 35.4% of the vote after running unopposed for the seat in the primaries.

The incumbent candidate, Davidson has represented Ohio's 8th Congressional District since 2016, when he clinched former House Speaker John Boehner's seat. Since then, he's been a member of the House Financial Services Committee. A University of Notre Dame graduate, Davidson spent many years after college owning and operating manufacturing companies, according to his biography on his campaign site.

He ran on a platform that promised to support infrastructure at the U.S. southern border, eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood and block red flag laws and other gun control measures.

Enoch is a public policy and business consultant who most recently worked with lawmakers on addressing issues in the criminal justice system. She received a degree in criminal justice from Ohio State and has a Ph.D. in public policy and social change.

A West Chester resident, Enoch also worked as a college professor for nearly 20 years.

On her campaign website, Enoch listed 19 issues she planned to tackle if elected, including income inequality, public education, police reform, women's issues, opioid addiction and mass incarceration, gun violence and climate change.