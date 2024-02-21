Walmart has a Stanley alternative for $15

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Stanley cup fever isn’t dying down anytime soon. We love the look and feel of these sturdy but aesthetically-pleasing tumblers, but before you get obsessive about finding a particular Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, there is a cheaper option.

You can getWalmart’s Ozark Trail 40-ounce tumbler for just $15, and not only does it look nearly identical to the real thing, but it offers almost all of the features that made Stanley the cup that it is today.

$15 (was $20) at Walmart

You can see the black version of the Ozark Trail cup above, which highlights its similarity to one of the more popular versions of the Stanley cup. They have a lot more in common than looks, though. This cup has the same tapered bottom that allows it to fit neatly into most car cup holders and the same 40-ounce capacity as the larger models. The snug straw holder is roughly the same on both, so you can carry them to the gym or on the trail without a lot of spillage.

When it comes to cold drinks, Ozark Trail actually boasts the ability to insulate cold liquids for as long as 25 hours. If you’re drinking coffee, like Stanley, the Ozark Trail cups keep things warm for at least six hours. Both brands are dishwasher safe, and both are made from BPA-free materials.

While the Ozark Trail cups don’t have quite the color selection of the Stanley, they do come in three shades. Of course, there’s still that $15 price tag.

$45 at Amazon

If, however, you’re a color-lover and can’t find one you like in the Ozark or just really enjoy feeling part of the group, you can still snag a Stanley. While they’re $45 at the Stanley website, these cups are virtually indestructible. One Stanley survived a car fire! So you’re certainly getting your money’s worth.

