Walmart is carrying tween clothing line Justice

Nearly a year after Ascena Retail Group closed 600 of their 800 Justice stores, Walmart is now carrying the tween clothing brand.

While there has been no formal announcement, browsing Walmart’s website shows a variety of Justice-brand items. The majority of items appear to be online-only, but some are eligible for free store pickup.

While Justice closed a majority of their retail locations, 200 stores remain and you can still shop on their website. The prices at Walmart appear to be a bit lower than those on the Justice website, however, so it’s worth checking Walmart’s website to see which Justice items — including T-shirts, rompers, bathing suits and more —are available there at more affordable prices.

Take a look at just a few of the Justice-brand clothing pieces currently available on Walmart’s website.

Justice Girls Two Piece Bikini Signature Swimsuit

In sizes 6-18 and 16P-22P, this bikini is bright yellow and has UPF 50+ sun protection. Made of 83% recycled polyester and 17% spandex, it also has adjustable tie straps and is $12.

Justice Girls Button-Front Henley Top With Free Scrunchie

At $9, this button-front Henley top is available in sizes 5-18 and plus. You’ll find it in six colors, including some patterns like stripes and flowers, and it comes with a matching scrunchie.

Justice Girls Sleeveless Floral Flounce Maxi Dress

This sleeveless maxi dress comes in two color options and is available in sizes 5-18. Made with an elasticized waist for extra comfort, it is $16.

Justice Girls Sleeveless Tie-Dye Romper

This sleeveless tie-dye romper is $16 and available in three colors. While it is available in sizes 5-18, size 7-8 of this color is currently the only one in stock.

You can see the full Justice collection at Walmart by visiting Walmart’s website. Do you know of any tweens who will be happy to find Justice clothes at Walmart?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.