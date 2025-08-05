Texas Democrat says GOP redistricting push is ‘a coup for Trump’

The Texas House of Representatives is reconvening Tuesday after a group of Democratic lawmakers fled the state to places like Chicago and New York in effort to block a quorum and effectively halt a GOP redistricting plan that could potentially deliver Republicans an additional five congressional seats in the midterm elections.

Since then, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called on state troopers to find and arrest any Texas Democrat involved in the walkout.

Texas Democratic State Representative Ann Johnson — who represents Houston and fled to Chicago — spoke with Scripps News on Tuesday and seemingly wasn't too worried about the threats being made against her and her colleagues.

"The threat of arrest, to the other threats that have been made with regard to us losing our positions and losing our jobs, I think shows how desperate Texas Republicans are to try to pull off this coup for President [Donald] Trump," Johnson said. "He has demanded of them that they go five five congressional seats because he is desperately afraid of the will of the voters coming up next November 2026."

"Republicans are doing everything they can to try to help him," she added. "But that's why Democrats are breaking quorum. We are taking a stand and recognizing that voice of voters is what's going to be silenced if they go through with this [redistricting]."

It remains unclear how long the Texas Democrats plan to remain out of the state in protest of the GOP effort to redraw the state's electoral map. Johnson, meanwhile, told Scripps News she believes Democrats can "run out the clock" on the issue.

"The Texas governor is the only one who has the power to call a special session and he can call us back over and over again," she said. "But a special session is supposed to be just that, special, to deal with the issues that affect everyday Texans because it's not a normal setting. He is pulling all of us from our families and our jobs and our constituents back home to address an issue."

"Abbott has made it clear, and Texas House Republicans have made it clear, the only issue that they have debated or talked about in the last two weeks is one bill, and that is the redistricting bill," Johnson added. "... If we break this quorum, then the ball is in Gov. Abbott's court. Who do you play for? Do you play for the people of Texas and are you gonna call us back for the issues concerning them? Or are you gonna demand we come back so that you can serve the interest of President Trump? We're going to find out."

