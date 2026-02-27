How braids connect African American culture from the past to the present

Braids have been a part of African culture since the beginning, carrying meaning far beyond style. For Black History Month, we're taking a closer look at how one Milwaukee stylist is keeping that history alive, one braid at a time.

Inside Lush Beauty Lounge, JuQuita Vance's hands move with purpose. For her, braiding is not just a skill — it is a living connection to history, survival and identity.

How braids connect African American culture from past to present

"History teaches us that they started braiding hair, and they would put the maps in the hair for the escape routes. They would hide seeds in our hair for food. Everything that was meant for survival, we turned it into culture," Vance said.

Long before slavery, braid patterns across Africa signified tribe, status, age and identity. When Africans were enslaved, their heads were often shaved in an attempt to strip away culture.

What began as an act of survival was reclaimed, braid by braid and passed down through generations.

"It's never just about the hair," Vance said.

"This is a community. It's how it joins us together. It's our roots," Vance said.

Vance has extended those roots beyond the salon. She teaches braiding at Messmer High School, where she works to give students both a cultural foundation and a path to financial independence.

"I teach them the business aspect of it. I teach them how to make money off of it, how it can be profitable to them. I then teach them the technique… whether it's locks, twists, braids… and then I teach them how to keep their hair healthy," Vance said.

Most students begin the classes with little to no experience, but all leave with a skill they can carry with them.

"Knowing how to braid, knowing how to twist, knowing how to take care of their natural hair…" Vance said.

For Vance, the impact reaches well beyond the classroom or the chair.

"I want to grab a hold of them, give them a hug, and tell them that you are great, you are powerful, you are going to be something," Vance said.

She sees every braid as an act of preservation.

"Our hair is powerful," Vance said.

"As a stylist, I'm keeping our culture alive… It's been around for 5,000+ years. So why stop it now?" Vance said.

That sense of pride extends to how she sees Black hair in all its forms.

"When I see Black men with braids, locks, afros… it symbolizes Black power… It's a part of us," Vance said.

