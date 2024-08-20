Ship that took out Baltimore's Key Bridge has all cargo removed

Dali, the cargo ship responsible for the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, has been cleared out of its contents as it undergoes repairs at the Norfolk International Terminal.

Nearly five months since the fatal early morning crash after the ship lost power, new images captured Aug. 17 showed the ship appearing to be empty.

The ship will need repairs to its power and the bow, where it collided with the bridge. It's unclear how long the repairs will take.

Early in the morning on March 26, the ship lost power while departing the Port of Baltimore, crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge — an iconic image of the city.

Six people working on the bridge were killed when it collapsed.

The ship — along with about two dozen of its crew — waited in the Baltimore waters for months until the debris from the Key Bridge could be removed to allow for its passage.

It was then slowly towed to Hampton Roads for repairs with a Coast Guard escort.

